MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Stockland (ASX:SGP)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Stockland (ASX:SGP) from Underperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESGD - iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,888K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 0.80% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 880K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing a decrease of 66.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 33.64% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Managed Volatility V.I. Fund Class I holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 3,049K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 0.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stockland. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGP is 0.19%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 252,828K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.