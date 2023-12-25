MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.10% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Star Entertainment Group is 0.88. The forecasts range from a low of 0.70 to a high of $1.29. The average price target represents an increase of 72.10% from its latest reported closing price of 0.51.

The projected annual revenue for Star Entertainment Group is 2,011MM, an increase of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Entertainment Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGR is 0.04%, a decrease of 35.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 115,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,650K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,095K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 13.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,423K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,653K shares, representing an increase of 26.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 27.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 12,794K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,770K shares, representing an increase of 31.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 20.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,637K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,071K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,934K shares, representing an increase of 37.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 13.57% over the last quarter.

