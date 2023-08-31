MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades St Barbara (ASX:SBM)

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for St Barbara (ASX:SBM) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 267.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for St Barbara is 0.72. The forecasts range from a low of 0.33 to a high of $1.89. The average price target represents an increase of 267.88% from its latest reported closing price of 0.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for St Barbara is 776MM, an increase of 139.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in St Barbara. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 22.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBM is 0.05%, a decrease of 17.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.06% to 84,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 27,418K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,938K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 25.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,652K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,008K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,364K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,509K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,696K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBM by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.