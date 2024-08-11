MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades South32 (SHTLF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for South32 (OTCPK:SHTLF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.36% Downside

As of May 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for South32 is $2.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.01 to a high of $3.26. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.36% from its latest reported closing price of $2.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for South32 is 8,804MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in South32. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHTLF is 0.15%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 504,286K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,023K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,338K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 37,707K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,092K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 17.37% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 32,439K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,349K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 2.40% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 31,068K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,234K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 28,723K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,108K shares , representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHTLF by 19.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.