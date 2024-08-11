MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades South32 Limited - Depositary Receipt () (SOUHY)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for South32 Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SOUHY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.77% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for South32 Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $10.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.89 to a high of $11.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.77% from its latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for South32 Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 8,804MM, an increase of 26.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in South32 Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOUHY is 0.18%, an increase of 21.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.01% to 1,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRPFX - Permanent Portfolio Class I holds 500K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Heights Asset Management holds 500K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 434K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUHY by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 231K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 87.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUHY by 1,003.54% over the last quarter.

Strengthening Families & Communities holds 111K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

