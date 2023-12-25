MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.96% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonic Healthcare is 34.12. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.96% from its latest reported closing price of 31.60.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Healthcare is 8,334MM, an increase of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

Sonic Healthcare Maintains 3.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Healthcare. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHL is 0.22%, a decrease of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 42,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,073K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,063K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,592K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 14.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,422K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 2.86% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,426K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 3.17% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,188K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 13.08% over the last quarter.

