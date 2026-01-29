MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Sigma Healthcare (SIGGF)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Sigma Healthcare (OTCPK:SIGGF) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 419.67% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sigma Healthcare is $2.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.67 to a high of $2.36. The average price target represents an increase of 419.67% from its latest reported closing price of $0.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sigma Healthcare is 3,489MM, a decrease of 41.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sigma Healthcare. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 14.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGGF is 0.06%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 284,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,263K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,734K shares , representing an increase of 63.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGGF by 143.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 38,717K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,055K shares , representing an increase of 63.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGGF by 164.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 30,093K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,250K shares , representing an increase of 65.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGGF by 165.60% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,708K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

BBAX - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF holds 14,969K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

