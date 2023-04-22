MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Scentre Group (ASX:SCG)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.52% Upside

As of April 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scentre Group is $3.22. The forecasts range from a low of $2.66 to a high of $3.78. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from its latest reported closing price of $2.81.

The projected annual revenue for Scentre Group is $2,239MM, a decrease of 8.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scentre Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCG is 0.29%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 571,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,778K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,308K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCG by 1.42% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 57,081K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,756K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCG by 0.94% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 43,091K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCG by 2.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 39,541K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,649K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCG by 2.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 27,297K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,083K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCG by 2.76% over the last quarter.

