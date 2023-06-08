MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Santos (ASX:STO)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Santos (ASX:STO) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.11% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Santos is 8.86. The forecasts range from a low of 7.78 to a high of $10.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.11% from its latest reported closing price of 7.44.

The projected annual revenue for Santos is 6,592MM, a decrease of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

Santos Maintains 4.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.98%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STO is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 277,593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,850K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,939K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 13.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,198K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,023K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 12.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16,750K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,850K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 13.98% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 12,360K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,467K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 11,072K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,440K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 11.74% over the last quarter.

