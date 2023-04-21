MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Santos (ASX:STO)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Santos (ASX:STO) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FHLFX - Fidelity Series International Index Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STO by 15.85% over the last quarter.

RBC FUNDS TRUST - RBC International Equity Fund Class R6 holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FPA - First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STO by 88.80% over the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 84K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 40.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STO by 70.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STO is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 275,578K shares.

