MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Ramelius Resources (RMLRF)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.35% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ramelius Resources is $1.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.49 to a high of $1.91. The average price target represents an increase of 36.35% from its latest reported closing price of $1.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ramelius Resources is 670MM, a decrease of 35.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramelius Resources. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMLRF is 0.29%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 280,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 48,410K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,544K shares , representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 5.61% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 34,672K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,303K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 3.82% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 27,829K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 17,694K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,375K shares , representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 10.43% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,037K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,874K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 3.25% over the last quarter.

