MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades QBE Insurance Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (QBIEY)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for QBE Insurance Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:QBIEY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for QBE Insurance Group Limited - Depositary Receipt is $15.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.53 to a high of $17.58. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of $12.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for QBE Insurance Group Limited - Depositary Receipt is 16,392MM, a decrease of 29.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in QBE Insurance Group Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBIEY is 0.16%, an increase of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 98K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBIEY by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBIEY by 20.64% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBIEY by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBIEY by 19.81% over the last quarter.

