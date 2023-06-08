MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Orora (ASX:ORA)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Orora (ASX:ORA) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orora is 3.67. The forecasts range from a low of 3.38 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of 3.16.

The projected annual revenue for Orora is 4,507MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

Orora Maintains 5.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orora. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.15%, an increase of 14.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 77,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,230K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,384K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 8.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,485K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,438K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,568K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,992K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 12.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,911K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,931K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 10.13% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 4,665K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

