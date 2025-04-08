MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades oOh!media (OMLAF)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for oOh!media (OTCPK:OMLAF) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in oOh!media. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMLAF is 0.09%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 106,903K shares.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 29,383K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 24,568K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,663K shares , representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMLAF by 1.64% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 11,118K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,864K shares , representing a decrease of 33.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMLAF by 30.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,387K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,046K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMLAF by 6.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,979K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMLAF by 8.35% over the last quarter.

