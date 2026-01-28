MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades National Australia Bank (NAUBF)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NAUBF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.54% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Australia Bank is $22.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.83 to a high of $29.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.54% from its latest reported closing price of $22.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Australia Bank is 21,569MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Australia Bank. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 12.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAUBF is 0.32%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.58% to 201,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,282K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,147K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAUBF by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 27,541K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAUBF by 7.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,946K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAUBF by 2.97% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,432K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,412K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAUBF by 3.49% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 8,605K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,954K shares , representing an increase of 19.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAUBF by 7.22% over the last quarter.

