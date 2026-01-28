MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades National Australia Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt (NABZY)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for National Australia Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NABZY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.10% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Australia Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt is $13.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.70 to a high of $16.11. The average price target represents an increase of 13.10% from its latest reported closing price of $11.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Australia Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt is 21,569MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Australia Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NABZY is 0.04%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 103K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NABZY by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 71K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing a decrease of 30.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NABZY by 24.13% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 70K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 23.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NABZY by 15.30% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NABZY by 7.79% over the last quarter.

