MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Mineral Resources Limited - Depositary Receipt () (MALRY)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Mineral Resources Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MALRY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.67% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mineral Resources Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.67 to a high of $32.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 55.67% from its latest reported closing price of $48.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mineral Resources Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 8,283MM, an increase of 63.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineral Resources Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MALRY is 0.00%, an increase of 97.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.83% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 765.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MALRY by 91.70% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 0K shares.

