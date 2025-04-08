MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.53% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mineral Resources is $34.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 108.53% from its latest reported closing price of $16.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mineral Resources is 7,791MM, an increase of 54.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineral Resources. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIN is 0.13%, an increase of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 16,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,420K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,405K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,497K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 35.09% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,420K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 2.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,112K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 18.09% over the last quarter.

THOAX - Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund - holds 599K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

