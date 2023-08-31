MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.20% Downside

As of August 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for McMillan Shakespeare is 17.80. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $21.63. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.20% from its latest reported closing price of 18.20.

The projected annual revenue for McMillan Shakespeare is 587MM, an increase of 26.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

McMillan Shakespeare Maintains 6.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in McMillan Shakespeare. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMS is 0.08%, an increase of 28.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 7,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,392K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 809K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 587K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 17.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 472K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 7.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 472K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 24.81% over the last quarter.

