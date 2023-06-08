MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.34% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magellan Financial Group is 8.61. The forecasts range from a low of 6.67 to a high of $10.52. The average price target represents an increase of 8.34% from its latest reported closing price of 7.95.

The projected annual revenue for Magellan Financial Group is 369MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

Magellan Financial Group Maintains 14.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 14.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magellan Financial Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.37% to 12,812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,950K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 17.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,813K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 17.10% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 1,379K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 5.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,046K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 10.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 734K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 18.03% over the last quarter.

