MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.72% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magellan Financial Group is $5.70. The forecasts range from a low of $1.23 to a high of $10.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.72% from its latest reported closing price of $7.89.

The projected annual revenue for Magellan Financial Group is $3,558,951MM, an increase of 1,016,542.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $233.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 16.55% over the last quarter.

RINYX - International Developed Markets Fund Class Y holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 40.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 3.19% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 46.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 5.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magellan Financial Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.08%, a decrease of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.36% to 12,688K shares.

