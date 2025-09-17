MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades James Hardie Industries (JHX)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.08% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries is $23.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.43 to a high of $32.07. The average price target represents an increase of 22.08% from its latest reported closing price of $19.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for James Hardie Industries is 3,994MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries. This is an decrease of 180 owner(s) or 96.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.01%, an increase of 91.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.96% to 1,192K shares. The put/call ratio of JHX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,165K shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 16K shares.

Dark Forest Capital Management holds 9K shares.

Brown Advisory holds 1K shares.

Westside Investment Management holds 0K shares.

