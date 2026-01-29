MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Insurance Australia Group (IAUGF)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Insurance Australia Group (OTCPK:IAUGF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.57% Upside

As of March 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insurance Australia Group is $5.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.59 to a high of $5.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.57% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Insurance Australia Group is 9,008MM, a decrease of 48.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insurance Australia Group. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 12.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAUGF is 0.13%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.61% to 189,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,822K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,913K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 3.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,401K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,001K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 4.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,399K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,057K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 3.30% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 10,342K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,612K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 8.15% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,008K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.