MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Imdex (IMDXF)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Imdex (OTCPK:IMDXF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.24% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Imdex is $2.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.76 to a high of $2.80. The average price target represents an increase of 55.24% from its latest reported closing price of $1.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Imdex is 388MM, a decrease of 10.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imdex. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMDXF is 0.12%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 83,100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 15,535K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,040K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMDXF by 3.31% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 15,236K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 9,827K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,015K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMDXF by 12.92% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 7,780K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,980K shares , representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMDXF by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,115K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,088K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMDXF by 4.22% over the last quarter.

