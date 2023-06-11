MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Upside

As of June 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Growthpoint Properties Australia is 3.68. The forecasts range from a low of 3.35 to a high of $4.13. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of 2.94.

The projected annual revenue for Growthpoint Properties Australia is 295MM, a decrease of 11.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Maintains 7.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -6.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Growthpoint Properties Australia. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOZ is 0.07%, a decrease of 31.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 21,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,767K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 8.12% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,058K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,114K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 6.33% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,793K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 3.61% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,376K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 8.83% over the last quarter.

