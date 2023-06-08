MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades GPT Group (ASX:GPT)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for GPT Group (ASX:GPT) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.27% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for GPT Group is 4.89. The forecasts range from a low of 4.14 to a high of $5.43. The average price target represents an increase of 21.27% from its latest reported closing price of 4.03.

The projected annual revenue for GPT Group is 917MM, an increase of 12.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

GPT Group Maintains 6.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in GPT Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPT is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 185,322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,434K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,667K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 0.97% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,872K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,019K shares, representing a decrease of 82.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 53,432.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,733K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,616K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 6.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,165K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 9,023K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,171K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 1.02% over the last quarter.

