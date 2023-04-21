MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades GPT Group (ASX:GPT)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for GPT Group (ASX:GPT) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1,180K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 1.05% over the last quarter.

FLAU - Franklin FTSE Australia ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 1.54% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 54K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIIAX - Nationwide International Index Fund holds 121K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 2.38% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPT by 6.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in GPT Group. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPT is 0.17%, a decrease of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.23% to 184,256K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

