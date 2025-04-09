MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt () (FSUGY)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:FSUGY) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.06% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt () is $23.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $27.93. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.06% from its latest reported closing price of $31.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt () is 13,944MM, a decrease of 14.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUGY is 0.06%, an increase of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.93% to 108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 21.00% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 86.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 57.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 42.82% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.