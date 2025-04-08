MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Fortescue (FSUMF)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Fortescue (OTCPK:FSUMF) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.20% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortescue is $11.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.86 to a high of $14.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.20% from its latest reported closing price of $15.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortescue is 13,944MM, a decrease of 14.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortescue. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUMF is 0.26%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.69% to 200,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,324K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,204K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 6.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,763K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,593K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 12.65% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,561K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,005K shares , representing a decrease of 35.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 26.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,652K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,556K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 7.55% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,578K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,588K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 7.64% over the last quarter.

