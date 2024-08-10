MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.30% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Evolution Mining is $4.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.17 to a high of $4.94. The average price target represents an increase of 36.30% from its latest reported closing price of $2.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evolution Mining is 2,671MM, an increase of 9.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVN is 0.48%, an increase of 15.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.77% to 346,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 113,947K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,177K shares , representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 9.32% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 56,552K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,473K shares , representing a decrease of 59.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 47.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,671K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 19.10% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 24,179K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,679K shares , representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 21.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,343K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,091K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 16.79% over the last quarter.

