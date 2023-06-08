MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Endeavour Group (EDV)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Endeavour Group (EDV) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endeavour Group is 7.08. The forecasts range from a low of 5.79 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of 6.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavour Group is 12,128MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

Endeavour Group Maintains 3.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDV is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.28% to 92,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,076K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,910K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,480K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 2.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,561K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,012K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 8.47% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,489K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 9.10% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 3,605K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 2.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.