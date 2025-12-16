MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Downer EDI (DNERF)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Downer EDI (OTCPK:DNERF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.33% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Downer EDI is $4.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $5.24. The average price target represents an increase of 55.33% from its latest reported closing price of $3.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Downer EDI is 11,895MM, an increase of 13.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Downer EDI. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNERF is 0.09%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 77,562K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 17,745K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,248K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNERF by 11.77% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,491K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,673K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNERF by 12.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,525K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,447K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNERF by 13.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,997K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,977K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNERF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,438K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNERF by 15.44% over the last quarter.

