MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades CSL (ASX:CSL)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for CSL (ASX:CSL) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.35% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSL is 340.45. The forecasts range from a low of 250.83 to a high of $382.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.35% from its latest reported closing price of 305.75.

The projected annual revenue for CSL is 13,534MM, an increase of 15.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.31.

CSL Maintains 1.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSL. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.76%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 44,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,347K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,414K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 0.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,694K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 7.29% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,571K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing a decrease of 19.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 17.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,567K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 1.30% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,481K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 11.59% over the last quarter.

