MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Cooper Energy (ASX:COE)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.59% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cooper Energy is 0.25. The forecasts range from a low of 0.19 to a high of $0.35. The average price target represents an increase of 70.59% from its latest reported closing price of 0.14.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper Energy is 210MM, a decrease of 0.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COE is 0.01%, a decrease of 23.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 167,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44,453K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,272K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,662K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COE by 20.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,328K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COE by 21.21% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 18,007K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COE by 18.99% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,995K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

