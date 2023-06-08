MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Champion Iron (ASX:CIA)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Champion Iron (ASX:CIA) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.78% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Champion Iron is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $8.82. The average price target represents an increase of 30.78% from its latest reported closing price of 6.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Champion Iron is 1,898MM, an increase of 50.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

Champion Iron Maintains 3.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Champion Iron. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIA is 0.15%, an increase of 42.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.21% to 35,241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,081K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,161K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 42.28% over the last quarter.

FFGCX - Fidelity Global Commodity Stock Fund holds 4,765K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,507K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 9.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,762K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 42.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,748K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 48.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.