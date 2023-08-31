MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Boral (ASX:BLD)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Boral (ASX:BLD) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.49% Downside

As of August 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boral is 4.05. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.04. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.49% from its latest reported closing price of 4.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boral is 3,465MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boral. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.03%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 17,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,500K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,615K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 12.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,051K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,686K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,452K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.