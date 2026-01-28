MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Bank of Queensland (BKQNF)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Bank of Queensland (OTCPK:BKQNF) from Underperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Queensland. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKQNF is 0.10%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 66,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,469K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,477K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKQNF by 5.26% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,158K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,880K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,753K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKQNF by 8.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,240K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKQNF by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,407K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares , representing a decrease of 23.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKQNF by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.