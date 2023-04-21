MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackrock Funds - Blackrock Advantage International Fund Institutional Class holds 123K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANZ by 13.76% over the last quarter.

NUDM - Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF holds 146K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANZ by 26.81% over the last quarter.

IPAC - iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF holds 656K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing a decrease of 22.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZ by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 199K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 42.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZ by 5.69% over the last quarter.

ESGD - iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,361K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANZ by 1.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANZ is 0.40%, a decrease of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.68% to 195,016K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

