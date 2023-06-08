MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Austal (ASX:ASB)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Austal (ASX:ASB) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.50% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Austal is 2.24. The forecasts range from a low of 1.71 to a high of $2.73. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.50% from its latest reported closing price of 2.40.

The projected annual revenue for Austal is 1,557MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

Austal Maintains 3.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Austal. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.03%, a decrease of 41.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 36,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,697K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,366K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 32.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,214K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 37.71% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,432K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 47.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,416K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,381K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 24.94% over the last quarter.

