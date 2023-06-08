MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Aurizon Holdings (ASX:AZJ)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Aurizon Holdings (ASX:AZJ) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.50% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurizon Holdings is 3.86. The forecasts range from a low of 3.42 to a high of $5.03. The average price target represents an increase of 7.50% from its latest reported closing price of 3.59.

The projected annual revenue for Aurizon Holdings is 3,446MM, an increase of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

Aurizon Holdings Maintains 5.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.06%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurizon Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZJ is 0.20%, a decrease of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 236,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,255K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZJ by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,540K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,501K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZJ by 17.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,585K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZJ by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 8,590K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares, representing an increase of 47.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZJ by 72.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 8,112K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

