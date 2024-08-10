MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Audinate Group (AUDGF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Audinate Group (OTCPK:AUDGF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.94% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Audinate Group is $7.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.88 to a high of $9.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.94% from its latest reported closing price of $10.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Audinate Group is 77MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audinate Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDGF is 0.05%, an increase of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.72% to 3,798K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,002K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDGF by 10.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 602K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDGF by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 337K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 31.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDGF by 55.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 322K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing an increase of 58.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDGF by 151.33% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 269K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDGF by 9.67% over the last quarter.

