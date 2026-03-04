MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Atlas Arteria Limited - Debt (MAQAF)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Atlas Arteria Limited - Debt (OTCPK:MAQAF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.26% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Atlas Arteria Limited - Debt is $3.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.33 to a high of $4.16. The average price target represents an increase of 0.26% from its latest reported closing price of $3.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Arteria Limited - Debt is 293MM, an increase of 83.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Arteria Limited - Debt. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 55.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAQAF is 0.13%, an increase of 59.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.73% to 48,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,829K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,115K shares , representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQAF by 14.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,174K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQAF by 4.69% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,492K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQAF by 6.38% over the last quarter.

BBAX - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQAF by 14.77% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,161K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQAF by 16.93% over the last quarter.

