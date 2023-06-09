MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Arena REIT (ASX:ARF)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.09% Upside

As of June 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arena REIT is 4.02. The forecasts range from a low of 3.31 to a high of $4.58. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from its latest reported closing price of 3.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arena REIT is 77MM, a decrease of 14.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

Arena REIT Maintains 4.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arena REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARF is 0.13%, a decrease of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 27,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,377K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,948K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARF by 13.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,466K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARF by 11.46% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 2,313K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 2,164K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARF by 0.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.