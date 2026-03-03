MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades AMP (AMLTF)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for AMP (OTCPK:AMLTF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMP is $0.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.55 to a high of $0.96. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AMP is 1,487MM, a decrease of 46.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMP. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 46.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLTF is 0.08%, an increase of 31.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.51% to 161,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,052K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,160K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 14.81% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 18,445K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,646K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 6.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,242K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,042K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 15,419K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,812K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,364K shares , representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLTF by 32.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.