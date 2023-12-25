MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Alumina (ASX:AWC)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Alumina (ASX:AWC) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.17% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alumina is 0.99. The forecasts range from a low of 0.81 to a high of $1.16. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.90.

The projected annual revenue for Alumina is 24MM, an increase of 2,586.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumina. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 24.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWC is 0.08%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.37% to 112,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,386K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,814K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 29.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,161K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,098K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 7.40% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 10,418K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,700K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,039K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508K shares, representing an increase of 28.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 18.79% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 6,892K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 27.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 40.03% over the last quarter.

