MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Altium (ASX:ALU)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Altium (ASX:ALU) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.25% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altium is 45.22. The forecasts range from a low of 36.97 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.25% from its latest reported closing price of 46.26.

The projected annual revenue for Altium is 305MM, an increase of 15.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

Altium Maintains 1.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altium. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALU is 0.14%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 10,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,563K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALU by 3.34% over the last quarter.

BGSIX - BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund INSTITUTIONAL holds 1,532K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,157K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing an increase of 41.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALU by 64.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 945K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALU by 17.39% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II holds 751K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALU by 17.16% over the last quarter.

