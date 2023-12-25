MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades AGL Energy (ASX:AGL)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.54% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGL Energy is 11.56. The forecasts range from a low of 9.85 to a high of $13.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of 9.36.

The projected annual revenue for AGL Energy is 12,990MM, a decrease of 8.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

AGL Energy Maintains 3.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGL Energy. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 19.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 39,595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,040K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,786K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 0.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,623K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 45.66% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,571K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 33.51% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 1,676K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 8.49% over the last quarter.

