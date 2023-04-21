MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades AGL Energy (ASX:AGL)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) from Underperform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 248.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGL Energy is $29.93. The forecasts range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 248.06% from its latest reported closing price of $8.60.

The projected annual revenue for AGL Energy is $3,950MM, a decrease of 74.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 126K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 11.26% over the last quarter.

PBDM - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 3.01% over the last quarter.

DDWM - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund N holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 21.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 19.31% over the last quarter.

FLAU - Franklin FTSE Australia ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 9.37% over the last quarter.

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGL Energy. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.18%, a decrease of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 42,540K shares.

