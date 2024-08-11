MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Aeris Resources (ARSRF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Aeris Resources (OTCPK:ARSRF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.05% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aeris Resources is $0.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.18 to a high of $0.29. The average price target represents an increase of 109.05% from its latest reported closing price of $0.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aeris Resources is 669MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeris Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARSRF is 0.04%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.08% to 1,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 814K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing an increase of 51.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARSRF by 343.42% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 247K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing an increase of 29.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARSRF by 10.17% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 200K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing a decrease of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARSRF by 0.40% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 67K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.