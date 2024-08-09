MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades 29Metals (TWNMF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for 29Metals (OTCPK:TWNMF) from Underperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in 29Metals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNMF is 0.04%, an increase of 30.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 25,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 11,859K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,697K shares , representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNMF by 12.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,953K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,013K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCRX - Franklin Natural Resources Fund Class C holds 1,870K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,502K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.